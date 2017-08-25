Ngāti Maniapoto farewells Sir Colin Meads

Te Tokanganui-a-Noho Marae in Te Kuiti is amassed with mourners from near and far paying tribute to an absolute small town sporting legend.

Sir Colin Meads, affectionately known as Pinetree, passed away earlier this week after a long battle with cancer.

Today, the Meads family allowed for Sir Colin Meads to be farewelled by thousands of Rereahu-Maniapoto descendants on their marae.

Various iwi leaders, sports delegates and Sir Colin's family members spoke during formalities, speaking fondly of the man who was revered for not only his accomplishments on the footy field, but also his work in the community.

Arran Pene, who spoke on behalf of players who were coached or managed by Sir Colin, said, "Āe, kua hinga te paina" - indeed the great pine tree has fallen.

He spoke about how Sir Colin fought behind the scenes to keep Māori rugby alive at a time when it was about to be cut by the NZRU. Pene said, "For that, we will forever be grateful."

Rāhui Papa conveyed condolences from King Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII and the Kāhui Ariki.

He spoke of how Sir Colin was an icon of the King Country, to Rugby and to Aotearoa.

That although he wasn't of Māori heritage, that Sir Colin was considered to have a "Māori heart", who had a strength in humility, a local guy who supported local initiatives.

Rahui Papa also spoke about there being six living generations of local families who, Papa says, were touched by Sir Colin's spirit throughout their lives.

He also said that Sir Colin was "adopted" by Maniapoto years and years ago, and welcomed the Meads family to "their marae".

Te Kuiti township will bid their final farewells on Monday 28 August, with a procession starting from Sir Colin's home to the Les Munro Centre.