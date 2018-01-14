Ngāpuhi & Te Rarawa rider sets her sights on the world

16-year old equestrian rider Atiria Young-Ogle has her eyes set on the world stage. With a personal best finish last year, the young Ngāpuhi and Te Rarawa rider is currently on show at the CCA Waitemata World Cup Festival in Auckland.

Preparing for her first ride of the year, at 16 years old, the world is Atiria Young-Ogle's oyster.

“I would like to go overseas and ride horses, like in Germany, and also to work overseas,” says Young-Ogle.

Described as a hardworking person buy her pairs. In October last year, Atiria competed at the Equidays Junior Rider competition earning a top 10 finish in the 1.15m section.

“I went to Whangārei to compete and placed sixth in that competition.”

Her mother Cathy Young describes her as a natural on the horse, “She's had goals and one of them was to get to Junior Rider, and she's got there. She's worked hard to get there.”

By no means is this a cheap sport. The family is currently seeking funds and sponsorship for Atiria.

“Definitely would like at some stage to get a sponsor, because it is a very expensive sport. So we're trying to work towards that and hoping that maybe after today someone might come forward,” says Young.

Today, Ogle-Young competed at the CCA Waitematā World Cup Festival in the Showjumping Intro Pony 85cm division on her horse Hero.

“He listened to me, and he wanted to jump. So, it went well and I had a horse who was happy to go about his business”.

For Atiria, it's back to training every day with her horse Hero, with the dream of riding overseas getting closer and closer for the young rider.