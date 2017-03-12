Ngāi Tahu showjumper takes out Olympic Cup

Ngāi Tahu horse rider, Lily Tootill has taken out this year’s Horse of the Year Olympic Cup title after completing two clear rounds, the only rider to do so in the class.

After placing 6th overall in the Lady Rider of the Year class on Thursday and 2nd overall in the Young Rider of the year class on Saturday, the 20 year-old has leaped straight to the top, winning the most prestigious showjumping crown in NZ.

Tootill now heads to Australia at the end of the month as a part of the Senior NZ Showjumping team with a win under her belt.