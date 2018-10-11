New strategy to "even the playing field" for women in sport

As part of the United Nations' Day of the Girl, a new strategy that champions equality for New Zealand women and girls in sport has been launched by the government.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the strategy seeks to tackle inequalities for females when it comes to participation and leadership.

"Girls and women are fifty percent of our population, and it's not good enough that they continue to be underrepresented in leadership, face more barriers to participating, and are far less valued and visible in sport and active recreation," she says, “This strategy seeks to even the playing field.”

Through Sport New Zealand, the government will invest at least $10mil over the next three years on initiatives in the strategy, according to Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson.

“These include an integrated marketing campaign and contestable activation fund, together with increased efforts to grow female leadership, coaching and governance,” he says.

Ardern says the strategy also aims to achieve pay equity for top female athletes and a new journalism prize for coverage of women's sport will be established to raise the profile of top women athletes.

"Showcasing our inspiring women sporting heroes will help drive women and girls participation,” says Ardern.

Our sports reporter Rahia Timutimu will have more on this tonight on Te Kāea.