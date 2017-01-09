New social media challenge - 'The Way You Move'

A new Facebook challenge is sweeping the web. It's called 'The Way You Move challenge' and it's got the whole Pacific moving. Te Kāea spoke to Rotorua based dance crew Toka Tū who heeded the call of this new internet craze.

Move over Mannequin Challenge! Word on the internet is 'The Way You Move Challenge' is now trending.

It's a trend that's been picked up by many in the Pacific, participants’ film and upload videos of themselves dancing to the song 'The Way You Move challenge' produced by Siaosi Pulefale.

Ngapera Haitana says, “Youth get into these sorts of things because they're the new hot thing. When we saw the challenge we were like 'we must do this now!”

Haka fusion group, Toka Tū say the challenge is unique because of the way in which Pacific island participants have personalised the challenge to incorporate traditional dance moves.

“Rerehau started thinking of movements that would work well, like the poi. So that's why we got really excited about it because the beats made it easy to incorporate different Māori instruments.”

Since the birth of Facebook internet trends such as the plank, Harlem Shake, Running Man and Mannequin Challenge have come and gone. Toka Tū say the thing these trends have in common is that they're easy.

“Everyone gets into when it's 'trending' and others tend to join in because it makes you look cool.”

So, are you ready to move?