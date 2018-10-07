New players welcome in NZ Kabaddi teams

To gain experience was the main objective for the numerous new and old Kabaddi players who took part in the Auckland National Kabaddi Cup, with the hope that the NZ teams do even better at the world cup. This weekend male and female players took part in the competition, with some new faces as well, most of the women’s players are Māori.

Kabaddi is a sport that originated in India, but over the years more and more Māori are taking part.

It's a game that is often compared to bullrush that requires no equipment, just pure strategy and skill. Skills similar to rugby, league and touch players, where Māori often excel in.

Riripeti Motu has been in the NZ women’s side since 2014 and wants to see the sport grow even more.

There's been a call for more Māori to take up the challenge and they are doing just that. Former NZ touch player Conal Grant is just one of the many new players that have put down the ball to take part in this Indian sport.

“I wanted to try something new,” says Grant, “I wanted to try something else because ive been involved in touch for so long, like 17 years it was my life which I loved, but it’s time to give something else a go and I found something that suits the skills that I learnt in touch, and its transferrable with the footwork and it’s a chance to do a bit of stepping, a bit of netball is involved as well so it’s been good and it’s a chance to meet new people and socialise and a chance to travel the world as well.