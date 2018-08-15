New-look Silver Ferns Squad announced

A new Silver Ferns squad has been announced along with the team which will compete in next month’s Netball Quad Series.

The national selection panel has confirmed a 17-strong squad which features an exciting mix of fresh faces while a wealth of experience comes back into the fold.

Netball New Zealand says the success of this year’s ANZ Premiership has exposed new talent providing plenty of depth across the board, while former captain Casey Kopua and mid-courter Laura Langman return to bolster the squad.

New faces include mid-courters Karin Burger, from the Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse, and Elisapeta Toeava, from the SKYCITY Mystics, along with shooter Aliyah Dunn, from Pulse.

“Both Burger and Dunn featured strongly in the ANZ Premiership grand final and have had stand-out seasons for the Pulse, while dynamic wing Toeava added flair, speed and sublime ball skills up front for the Mystics,” Netball New Zealand said in a statement.

Netball New Zealand says it is in the process of recruiting a new Silver Ferns head coach, “with an appointment to be announced as soon as possible”.

2018/19 SILVER FERNS SQUAD

Karin Burger – Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse

Gina Crampton – Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel

Aliyah Dunn – Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse

Ameliaranne Ekenasio – Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse

Temalisi Fakahokotau – Silvermoon Tactix

Maria Folau – SKYCITY Mystics

Katrina Grant – Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse

Kelly Jury – Waikato-BOP Magic

Casey Kopua – Waikato-BOP Magic

Laura Langman

Bailey Mes – SKYCITY Mystics

Te Paea Selby-Rickit – Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel

Sam Sinclair – Waikato-BOP Magic

Michaela Sokolich-Beatson – SKYCITY Mystics

Elisapeta Toeava – SKYCITY Mystics

Jane Watson – Silvermoon Tactix

Maia Wilson – Northern Stars

SILVER FERNS TEAM – NETBALL QUAD SERIES

