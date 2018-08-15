New-look Silver Ferns Squad announced

A new Silver Ferns squad has been announced along with the team which will compete in next month’s Netball Quad Series.
The national selection panel has confirmed a 17-strong squad which features an exciting mix of fresh faces while a wealth of experience comes back into the fold.
Netball New Zealand says the success of this year’s ANZ Premiership has exposed new talent providing plenty of depth across the board, while former captain Casey Kopua and mid-courter Laura Langman return to bolster the squad.
New faces include mid-courters Karin Burger, from the Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse, and Elisapeta Toeava, from the SKYCITY Mystics, along with shooter Aliyah Dunn, from Pulse.
“Both Burger and Dunn featured strongly in the ANZ Premiership grand final and have had stand-out seasons for the Pulse, while dynamic wing Toeava added flair, speed and sublime ball skills up front for the Mystics,” Netball New Zealand said in a statement.
Netball New Zealand says it is in the process of recruiting a new Silver Ferns head coach, “with an appointment to be announced as soon as possible”.
2018/19 SILVER FERNS SQUAD
Karin Burger – Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse
Gina Crampton – Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel
Aliyah Dunn – Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse
Ameliaranne Ekenasio – Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse
Temalisi Fakahokotau – Silvermoon Tactix
Maria Folau – SKYCITY Mystics
Katrina Grant – Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse
Kelly Jury – Waikato-BOP Magic
Casey Kopua – Waikato-BOP Magic
Laura Langman
Bailey Mes – SKYCITY Mystics
Te Paea Selby-Rickit – Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel
Sam Sinclair – Waikato-BOP Magic
Michaela Sokolich-Beatson – SKYCITY Mystics
Elisapeta Toeava – SKYCITY Mystics
Jane Watson – Silvermoon Tactix
Maia Wilson – Northern Stars
SILVER FERNS TEAM – NETBALL QUAD SERIES
Karin Burger
Gina Crampton
Aliyah Dunn
Ameliaranne Ekenasio
Temalisi Fakahokotau
Maria Folau
Katrina Grant
Laura Langman
Te Paea Selby-Rickit
Sam Sinclair
Elisapeta Toeava
Jane Watson