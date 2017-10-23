New entries make waves at national surfing finals

It's day two of the Aotearoa Māori Surfing Titles in New Plymouth with this year's new entries making waves in a battle off for the final day of competition.

The day produced bigger swells for surfers after a delayed start to day one of the competition.

The amateur finals division kicked off first. Despite being 'Green' on the water, it was an easy win for Patrick Kilmister who only took up surfing a year ago.

"It was a bit challenging at the five minute mark but after a while, a couple of good ones," says Kilmister.

"Just commit, go out there and have fun."

In the U14 boys' final, Jason Willoughby claimed victory for a second year in a row against his mates.

"All of them are from Raglan so I also surf with them all the time," says Willoughby.

It was a two horse race between Geoff Pardoe and Jamie Andrews in Stand Up Paddle, Pardoe managing to hold his title for a second year.

Pardoe (Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata) says, "It was real hard. I haven't had this board for very long and it was quite hard to get around in the choppy conditions but yeah, got one in the last minute there."

The winners now carry the Māori Surfing titles into the new year.

It also adds to their record heading into the summer season.