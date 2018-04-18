'Netball NZ will leave no stone unturned' - Wyllie

It is a time of reflection for Netball New Zealand with the hope that success will soon be back in the cards for the Silver Ferns.

"We accept that this is the latest loss in the series of performances that were far from our best," says CEO of Netball New Zealand, Jennie Wyllie.

"I just want to take this opportunity to let you know how disappointed we are with our placing at the Commonwealth Games. For a team like the Silver Ferns, with such a proud history in this sport, coming fourth is just not good enough".

After a depressing run of losses, Netball New Zealand will be conducting a full review of its systems.

"Netball New Zealand has a very long history of success at the highest level of sport and we're committed to resolving the issues that are identified by the review to ensure that our Silver Ferns are once again at the top of World Netball," says Wyllie.

Wyllie adds that Netball NZ must take acknowledge that world netball has caught up to New Zealand's level of play.

"We must take to heart that world netball is in a stronger place than it has been historically. We also need to be very aware that a lot of those players have played in our teams as well and benefited from growth and development, which is heartening that our coaches have made some input into the quality of players you are now seeing".

Despite the current state of the Silver Ferns, Wyllie is adamant that the way forward is clear.

"Primarily, what was important to us at Netball New Zealand was investing in our own talent pathway. We put in place the Beko League...so that real young youth are getting exposed to Netball at its highest level" she says.

While the Silver Ferns are being reviewed in a two-week stand-down, future Fern potentials will get to show-off their skills at a pre-season tournament to be held this weekend in Ōtaki.