Topic: Netball

Netball NZ to undertake review following dismal Comm Games campaign

By Online News - Rereātea

Netball New Zealand Chief Executive, Jennie Wyllie says a review will take place following the Silver Fern's disappointing fourth-place finish at the Commonwealth Games.

Wyllie says the findings will be presented to the Netball New Zealand board in early June after a comprehensive process lead by an independent expert.

Athletes have a mandatory break of two weeks after which the review will commence.  

Wyllie says, "For a team with the proud history of the Silver Ferns, fourth is not good enough. We accept that this is the latest loss in a series of performances that were far from the best we have come to expect from one of New Zealand's leading sports teams".

