'Netball NZ made a big mistake' - Joline Henry

Former Silver Fern, Joline Henry says Netball New Zealand made a big mistake not shortlisting Noeline Taurua in 2015 as the coach for the Silver Ferns.

She says, “She was our obvious choice the Magic had won the comp what more did you need to do to put your hand up I thought she was very hard done by she was the obvious choice and Netball NZ and the Silver Ferns have had to retrace their step.....better late than never.”

The potential next coach of the Silver Ferns Noeline Taurua has once again taken the Sunshine Coast Lightning to the top of Australia's Super Netball competition for the second consecutive year to clinch three national titles, on either side of the ditch.

Henry believes her coaching experience away from New Zealand will hold her in good stead for the top job.

“Wherever she’s been in the last few years she’s had the tremendous success she builds a culture looks outside the box and isn’t scared to go where coaches haven’t gone before,” Henry says.

“I think when you step outside your comfort box you learn the most about perfection, you’re freer in yourself one of her philosophies is happy people make happy netball players so I look forward to seeing what she does in the future if she ends up being Silver Ferns coach fingers crossed.”

Netball New Zealand is expected to make an announcement shortly for the Silver Ferns head coach.