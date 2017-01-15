Nehe Milner-Skudder welcomes the new tackling laws, he says the rule changes will not only help educate players but will also prevent serious injury.

Milner-Skudder can't wait to get back on the field after being side-lined last season with a shoulder injury.

Nehe Milner-Skudder / Hurricanes says, “The easy one is stay away from the big boys and don't get tackled, Nah it all starts before you take the field and a lot of the hard work you do beforehand makes it a lot easier.”

Isaac Carlson / Injury Prevention Portfolio Manager says, “Through his experiences it's all real and as much work he puts into his training injuries still happen and it's great to have Nehe here to share his experiences.

Today Nehe attended the National 7s competition in Rotorua, the centre of discussion, injury prevention.

Milner-Skudder says, “John Plumtree our defensive coach he has made the boys well aware of the changes coming in and I'm all for player welfare and safety is paramount in the game.”

Isaac Carlson / Te Kaporeihana Awhina Hunga Whara says, “It's encouraging particularly our young people to prepare well for sport so we are out here engaging with a lot of the whanau and particularly the young kids around some of the key messages.”

Nehe hopes to keep injury free for 2017 with one eye on making an impact for the Hurricanes and a return to the All Black jumper.

“I am pretty pumped for that and obviously with the Lions Series it would be a massive achievement if I was to be a part of that,” says Milner-Skudder.

Nehe makes his first appearance this season in the pre-season match against the Blues.