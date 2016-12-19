Nehe Milner-Skudder confirms return to Brisbane Tens

Nehe Milner-Skudder is gearing up the Brisbane Global Tens. Hurricane and All Blacks player has confirmed he will feature in next year's Brisbane Global Tens. The competition is a first of its kind where 14 teams from six countries will compete over two days at Suncorp Stadium next February.

"I am looking forward to it, it's another opportunity to get out there and get into some code and with that more space it's going to be exciting,” says Milner-Skudder.

Milner-Skudder has spent the last nine months in rehab when he was forced out of the 2016 season after he dislocated his shoulder against the Blues in March.

It is still uncertain just which position Milner-Skudder will play next season. The utility back is a capable fullback and wing.

Hurricanes Coach Chris Boyd says, “My personal preference is for the fullback, I know the All Blacks perhaps see him more as a winger but I think in the modern game the ability to switch in 15 (Fullback) and the wing is essential".

"People talk about the roles being very similar between wing and fullback and there are a few subtle differences,” says Milner-Skudder.

The talented back known for his classy footwork has made his way back to the field playing local touch rugby and looks forward to the challenge at the Global Tens.

"I guess having five fewer players then the fifteen man game there is going to be a lot more space, it's going to be exciting, I know the boys have been trying to throw out some flick passes and bringing in the razzle,” says Milner-Skudder.

The 25-year-old will get a chance to test his injury in a full contact match during the Hurricanes opening pre-season fixture against the Blues on February 4, 2017.