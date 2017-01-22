National Speed Shears Champs lift NZ standards

In preparation for this year's world speed shears, New Zealander shearers gathered in Te Kuiti recently to compete for the right to represent New Zealand. The national speed shears held at the Waitete Rugby Club.

Cartwright Terry who has been living in Australia for the last six years returned to New Zealand this year to enter into the speed shears.

“There are some of the best shearers in the world here it was hard field to win” says Mr Terry.

At the event Mr Terry had the chance to compete with the current speed shear World Champion Roland Smith. Mr Smith is working up to compete at the World Championships next month.

“We always try and do our best in the shed and try learn new things try and get it easier it's cool to come to events like this and have a bit of fun.

The world speed shears are set to take place in Invercargill.