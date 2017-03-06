Nail biting finishes to Open Mixed and Men's National Touch Finals

It was a tight win for Auckland in yesterdays Open Mixed grand final against Otago, although Auckland weren't as successful in the Open Men’s field with Waikato clinching the title.

In the Open Mixed Final, Auckland were first off the mark, however it quickly became a game of hot potato as Otago kept hot on their tails.

Otago drew 2-all with Auckland. However Auckland continued to capitalise on Otago's weak spots going ahead by two. Despite Otago's efforts to narrow the margins, Auckland continued to hold their control going into the break 5-4.

Otago managed to draw level in the second half, 7-7. However Auckland continued to out muscle their defence scoring two more tries. Taylor Haugh replied with a quick touch down for Otago, whilst wing Olive Heihei continued to prove a threat.

Josh Duff narrowed again for Otago in the last two minutes, but they failed to break through Auckland's lines for a re-draw. 10-9 to Auckland.

In the Open Men’s Final, Waikato coming off a 2 point lead at halftime continued to stretch their lead by four in the second half.

A penalty against Waikato gave Auckland the opportunity to reply with two tries. Although Waikato were quick to answer back.

Auckland dominated the ball in the dying minutes, however discipline let them down.

Their rivals from south of the Bombay Hills, Waikato went on to win 8-7.