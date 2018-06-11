Mystics unsettle top of the table Pulse

Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse were pipped at the post by Silver Fern's shooter, Bailey Mes in last night's clash against the SKYCITY Mystics at Horncastle Arena in Christchurch.

The loss was a first for the star-studded team this season. It was sweet revenge in Christchurch for the Mystics.

"That was a great contest, that was a great match and I think both sides really wanted it," Pulse captain Katrina Grant says of the game.

Bailey Mes stunned onlookers as she put the nail in the Pulse's coffin in the final moments of the game with a stunning out-of-court goal.

"We pushed through some really tough pressure situations which we've been known to let go, but we fought back and I'm am just so proud of them and hope that we can just keep building from that confidence," says Mystics captain Anna Harrison.

The Mystics pushed hard and fought the whole game to keep up with the table-topping Pulse, coming back from their devastating 20 goal loss just a week ago.

"People did their homework and maybe just bought that intensity. We really didn't have that. They wanted it more in that last game and it hurt losing by the amount that we did and you definitely want to be the team that can turn around such a deficit and win the game in the next week," says Harrison.

The Pulse have been sitting in first place for six rounds, but Grant says there is much to learn from their first loss of the season.

"We haven't had a perfect game yet, we've had big wins but also having this loss, it's a big wake up call for us and I think that's only good for a team like ours. It's great for us to feel that now and adjust to what we have to do.”

The Mystics will be looking to extend their success when they take on second place holders on the table, the Southern Steel, next Wednesday.