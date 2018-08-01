Mystics look to net a spot in the finals

Northern Mystics defender Phoenix Karaka says they will be playing like they're in the final as they gear up to take on the Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse at the TSB Arena in Wellington tonight.

The game is do or die for the Mystics who hope to secure a playoff in the finals.

The Mystics aren’t about to bow down to their foe, the Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse.

"It is our last game, depending on results, so we've just got to fight 'till the end and not give up and I think that's what we've done in the past three games," says Karaka.

In order to secure a shot at the third place playoff, the Mystics must win against the Pulse and Karaka is adamant that they must stick to their game plan.

"We just need to play and we've been playing with love and just fun and we've been beating teams by 10+ in the past three games," she says.

While Karaka is sure of her own team's capabilities and game plan, she doesn't underestimate her opponents.

"The Pulse have had a few upsets. Not the best performances they've had this season towards the end of the season, but I definitely think they'll come out and not give up. That's what they're known for- not giving up."

The game has the potential for bittersweet tones with the knowledge that Captain Anna Harrison retires at the end of the season.

"Scar [Harrison] is going to be leaving at the end of the season. We're just trying to chip away and enjoy the time that she is with us," says Karaka.

The teams face off tonight at 7:45pm.