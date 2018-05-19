Mystics look to end Steel's winning streak.

Mystics look to end the Steel's four-match winning streak against them. The Mystics go into this Monday's clash confidant after they record their highest score this season defeating Northern stars with 60 goals in round 2 of the ANZ Premiership.

Helene Wilson's players are expected to put their best foot forward in Round 3 of the ANZ Premiership.

Northern Mystics Coach, Helene Wilson says, "You will be expecting to see more consistency with execution, it's been awesome have a week of training this week and to able to practice the things we want to put it into the game."

They will look to Phoenix Karaka to boost their chances.

Wilson says, "The great thing about her (Phoenix Karaka) is that she is very versatile and she can play all three back positions and that adds another dimension to our team of surprise."

The Steel have firepower across the court, which lead to the Mystics loss to Steel in Round 1 of the competition 55-47.

"Looking back on the stars games, we had plenty of shots on goal but we weren't converting them, so for us, we have really been working on treasuring that ball."

However, the Mystics are back on track after they defeated the Stars 60-54.

Wilson adds, "Treasuring our possession and scoring the ball that we get. We get a lot of turn over balls, we are the leading team in the competition for intercepts, deflects and turnovers."

The Mystics will play the Steel on Monday

