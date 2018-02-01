Mystics coach looks to seniors to boost help junior players

Northern Mystics coach Helene Wilson looks to make the most of her senior players experience to develop the young players, ahead of the ANZ Premiership.

Building a firm foundation with players will be the difference to their campaign this season.

Mystic's head coach Wilson has recruited well and will look to her senior players for guidance in developing the young.

She admits poor performances last season left the side pondering. However, it's the wake-up call they needed.

The side will assemble again in the coming weeks before they kick-start their pre-season campaign.

