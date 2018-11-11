Muay Thai champs make for winning combination

A world champ and a national champ make for a winning combination. Young Muay Thai star, Waimatao Hira accredits her success to the belief her coach, Melody Downs. has in her.

National champion and north island champion, Hira knows how to pack a punch.

She says, " The feeling you get in the ring you'll never get anywhere else. It's an adrenaline rush like no other, really."

However, nothing comes without a price.

"It's a lot of sacrifices," says Hira.

The title winner and black gloves representative have big goals but say it doesn't come without hard work

Hira says, "I want to be a world champ. I have these long-term goals. And I just want to make them a reality. Gotta work through the bottom to get to the top."

Coach Melody Downs says, "With young people, it's an uphill battle sometimes but we can see her pushing her self to get to that high achievement. Possibly even a world title."

She says the relationship between herself and her trainer is a big part of her success.

"Everything she's done has been a guideline for me. With everything she's achieved she makes me think if she can do it then I can.

"We've got young talent coming through with so much potential. and it's our duty for us who are older in the sport to pass that knowledge down," says Downs.

Muay Thai Legend, Downs believes this is just the beginning for the rising star.

Downs says, "We've only just really tapped into her full potential and I think she's going to have a bright future in this sport if she keeps going the way she is."

Hira goes back into the ring at the end of the month.