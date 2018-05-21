Mo'unga determind to learn All Blacks craft

Crusaders Richie Mo'unga is soaking up as much knowledge as possible this week in the All Blacks. The 23-year-old first five eight says he is doing everything he can to show coaches he deserves his spot in the squad.

Mo'unga says, "I'm writing everything down at the moment, even things that aren't relevant, I'm just jotting them down as well just to make sure I'm catching everything".

Like the newbies and seasoned players in the squad, Mo'unga looks to take every opportunity with both hands.

"You still have that feeling, you are on edge and you don't want to miss a meeting or say anything bad or anything wrong, I guess," he says.

All Black coaches see Mo'unga as a work in progress, but for him it's all about learning the ropes and gaining a better understanding of the game.

Mo'unga says, "I didn't come here to make number or hold the hit shield, I definitely want to give it a good crack and if I don't- I don't think that's doing the best for the team. So I will do the best for the team and push Broudy- Beauden Barrett and Damo- Damian McKenzie".

The coaches have set up a support system to further develop their players for international footy.

"Especially times like this where you come in for a couple of days and you go back to your Super franchise- so you really need to prioritise what's important at the current stage- and at this current stage it's about coming in and connecting with the boys," says Mo'unga.

On Wednesday Mo'unga will return to Christchurch and will join the Crusaders ahead of their clash on Friday against the Hurricanes.