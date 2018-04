We're now into day seven of the Commonwealth Games, where some of our Māori athletes will compete.

Tasmyn Benny of Ngāti Porou and Ngāpuhi will compete in the 48kg semi-finals against Kristina O'Hara of North Ireland.

Te Atiawa's Evan Williams will compete in the men's squash doubles alongside Lance Bedoes.

Lawn Bowler Shannon McIllroy will face India in the Men's singles.