Moody's blues as thumb injury derails championship

All Black loosehead prop Joe Moody will sit the remainder of the Investec Rugby Championship out following a thumb injury he received in Saturday night’s Bledisloe Cup Test match.

All Blacks Head Coach Steve Hansen says, "Moods has had an x-ray which has revealed a fracture in his left thumb. He doesn't need surgery but will be in a cast for six weeks and unfortunately will miss the rest of the Investec Rugby Championship. The good news is he'll be back in time for the Northern Tour to Japan and Europe."

The Waikato Chiefs prop, Angus Ta’avao, has been selected to replace Moody until he’s fit to play again as All Blacks replacement Jeff Toomaga-Allen is also carrying an injury.

Hansen says, "Angus had a big season for the Chiefs during the Investec Super Rugby season, was part of a very good Chiefs pack and has made big strides on the technical aspects of his position. We look forward to him joining the squad."

The All Blacks will reconvene in Nelson on Sunday to prepare for the Investec Rugby Championship Test against Argentina on Saturday 8 September.