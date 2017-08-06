Moerewa Tigers celebrate their 50th anniversary in style

What better than to win the rugby league grand final on the 50th anniversary of your club.

That goal came true this weekend for the Moerewa Tigers when they took on the Takahiwai Warriors in the Rugby League Northland Grand Final in Whangarei.

But it was the defending champions Takahiwai with most of the possession in the first quarter running in two scintillating tries before the Tigers began to claw back the deficit.

Their captain Eli George says, "They had the ball for most of that first quarter and then the tide turned. We just got a bit of an ear bashing and picked our game up and yeah we did it.

The tigers sparked into action crossing for six unanswered tries to lead their opponents by 32 points to 8 at half-time.

Takahiwai captain Ross McFarlane said, "Yeah we had a good year mate. It's just a disappointing end, we lost it in the first half. That's the way it goes yeah well done to Moerewa they had a good game they deserve to win it."

It was all even Stevens in the second half with Takahiwai coming back to with two great tries but unable to realise their goal of winning back to back titles. And ten years on since last winning the grand final it was the Moerewa Tigers day and no better way to celebrate their fiftieth anniversary.

Eli George says, "2007 was the last time we took it out so we've done it on our fifty years and I couldn't be more happy for the boys."

The final score was 44-24 to the Moerewa Tigers.