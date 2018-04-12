Mixed day on the Gold Coast

Day 8 has seen many NZ athletes in action on the Gold Coast with mixed fortunes.

The men's doubles squash pairing of Evan Williams and Lance Beddoes won their match 2-0 against St Vincent and the Grenadines. They advance to the knockout stages, beginning with the Round of 16 tonight.

One of the two mixed doubles teams Joelle King and Paul Coll advanced to the quarterfinals after beating their Barbados opponents 2-0. Unfortunately for the other pairing of Amanda Landers-Murphy and Zac Millar, they have been knocked out after succumbing to India 1-2.

To the bowling green, Shannon McIlroy had an opportunity to avenge his round-robin loss to Englishman Robert Paxton when the two faced off in the quarter-final of the men's singles competition. McIlroy got off to a quick 4-0 lead after 2 ends, but Paxton chipped away at the lead and eventually built up a 16-9 lead. McIlroy clawed his way back to within one shot of Paxton, but Paxton held off and was the first to reach the 21 shots required to advance to the next semi-finals.



Dame Valerie Adams made her return to the Commonwealth Games 6 months after giving birth to daughter Kimoana. With her just her first attempt in the preliminary round she recorded a season-best 18.52m easily qualifying for her 5th final in as many Games appearances, and aiming for her 4th Commonwealth Games Gold medal.

The are some medal opportunities later on tonight that could see New Zealand move up the medal tally.