Milner-Skudder to return to NZ due to shoulder injury

Nehe Milner-Skudder is ruled out of the Māori All Blacks matches against Brazil and Chile following a shoulder injury he received in Saturday night's All Blacks test match against Japan.

All Blacks head coach, Steve Hansen, says the extent of Milner-Skudder’s injury is unknown and he will be returning to New Zealand to undertake further assessments.

Meanwhile, Jackson Hemopo, Bryn Hall and Matt Proctor will return to New Zealand with the bulk of the Japan squad today before flying out to Sao Paulo, Brazil to join the Māori All Blacks.

The remainder of the All Blacks squad and management flies to London today.

Jordan Trainor will also be joining the Māori All Blacks for the remainder of their tour as Milner-Skudder returns home.

