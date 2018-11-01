Mikaere gets invite to Silver Ferns Pre-Christmas camp

Silver Ferns Head Coach Noeline Taurua has welcomed Erena Mikaere to join their camp in December as Taurua continues her build-up to next year’s Netball World Cup in England.

Mikaere recently returned to New Zealand after signing with Northern Mystics for the 2019 ANZ Championship season. She is one of eight development players to be invited.

Taurua has invited 25 players to next month’s Silver Ferns camp, with the 12 players to travel to Liverpool and London for the Netball Quad Series will be named on Friday, 14 December.



“It’s a fine balancing act and very important for the growth of our sport and to the Silver Ferns success. We need to provide as many opportunities to players and coaches so that we keep our options open, create internal competition, and ultimately raise the quality and standard of our game.”

Mikaere was a part of Taurua's Sunshine Coast Lightning side that secured their second straight Super Netball title after notching a 62-59 win over West Coast Fever in the grand final at Perth Arena earlier this year.

Pre-Christmas training camp:



Karin Burger

Gina Crampton

Aliyah Dunn

Ameliaranne Ekenasio

*Temalisi Fakahokotau (still in rehab after ACL surgery)

Maria Folau

Katrina Grant

Kelly Jury

Casey Kopua

Laura Langman

Bailey Mes

Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Samantha Sinclair

Michaela Sokolich-Beatson

Elisapeta Toeava

Jane Watson

Maia Wilson

Sulu Fitzpatrick

Erikana Pedersen

Whitney Souness

Shannon Francois

Claire Kersten

Kimiora Poi

Erena Mikaere

Monica Falkner