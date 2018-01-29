Messam speaks about Lauaki a year on

Liam Messam had highs and lows this time last year. Despite helping his team win the inaugural Global Rugby Tens tournament, he also mourned his former team-mate and long-time friend, Sione Lauaki.

Last year’s win in the Brisbane 10's tournament has left a bittersweet feeling for Liam Messam.

“Obviously it was pretty emotional,” says Messam, “It was physically draining as well, it was awesome to come away with the win and it obviously meant a lot more to us when we got the news that we received.”

The news was the death of former team-mate and friend Sione Lauaki, who passed away whilst Messam and his Chiefs squad were preparing for the final day of the competition. A year on, Messam is back in the Chiefs side again, ready to take on the world’s best.

“All the teams will be wanting to win this competition, I think the first year people didn’t know what to expect and how to take it, once that first whistle went off everyone bought their competitive edge, and I definitely know every team will be coming out to take that title.”

The question is, who will be the Chiefs stand-out player?

“Apart from myself?” he says laughing “Tim Nanai-Williams is in great shape, he’s got abs and traps.”

The side departs to Australia this Wednesday.