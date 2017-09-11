McMillan named as new NZ Māori Coach

Clayton McMillan (Ngāi Te Rangi) has been named the new head coach of the NZ Māori and will take over the helm from former coach Colin Cooper.

"I obviously feel very privileged and honoured to have this position bestowed upon me. It's one that a lot of proud men have had the privilege of holding and I'm extremely proud to be able to lead the Māori All Blacks," says Clayton.

Copper stepped down earlier this year to focus on a new role with the Chiefs in the Super Rugby competition.

McMillan was the head coach of Bay of Plenty in 2015 and will guide the Māori team on a two-match tour to Canada in November.

