McKenzie raring to go with the Chiefs

The Chiefs have three regular games left to cement their spot in Super Rugby's Top 8. All Black star Damian McKenzie will be one player that the Chiefs will be relying on to get them through those games.

Chiefs coach Colin Cooper says McKenzie "has been the main man here, he is now showing everyone in the country how good he is. He will just get better and better."

Cooper adds that McKenzie has many attributes on attack and defense which makes him "really important to the Chiefs."

Currently sitting 6th on the super rugby ladder, the Chiefs have a tough schedule to finish the regular season, which includes two clashes against New Zealand sides.

Such is the closeness of the ladder, the Chiefs could finish as high as 4th, or, in the unlikely event of things going badly they could miss the finals altogether.

McKenzie himself says, "the boys know the position we are in. We need to win games to make sure we're there abouts when playoff time comes. The boys will be doing what they can do to help get this team a positive result this weekend and moving forward."

Which Beauden Barrett suffering concussion issues, McKenzie was given the nod as his replacement for the third test against France. McKenzie says he enjoyed the opportunity, and now that he is likely to be wearing the 10 jersey at the Chiefs he is "looking forward to ripping into some super rugby."

The Chiefs take on the Highlanders this week in Fiji, before returning home to Hamilton where they host both the Brumbies and the Hurricanes.

