McIlroy Eyes Aussies for Comm Games prep

Bowls NZ representative Shannon McIlroy (Ngāti Porou) is hoping to create history by backing up his world title with a Commonwealth Games gold medal.

McIlroy will use November’s Trans-Tasman series on the Gold Coast as a warm-up to next year's Commonwealth Games.

Shannon McIlroy - Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist has a nice ring to it!

"It's never been done before. I'll at least get that opportunity to have a crack at becoming one of the first to ever do it," says McIlroy.

The last time New Zealand met Australia they were under prepared. McIlroy's form heading into the Trans-Tasman series is good after winning the 8 Nations final in August.

"Well, I've got to take a lot of confidence because the players involved that I've played against in the singles, you know some of them are icons in the game."

As is most sports, Australia poses the biggest threat to McIlroy's pursuit of a Commonwealth Games gold.

"I think it's just the way they are, the people and how they train. You know, they can come across quite cocky or very, very confident, but at the same time they back it up."

Like a man on top of his game, McIlroy is not fazed by the opponents he will come across in November.

"Someone's going to have to play well if I'm playing good. They're going to have to play pretty good to beat me, but I look forward to the challenge."

The Trans-Tasman series will give McIlroy and his teammates an opportunity to assess the opposition before heading into the Commonwealth Games.