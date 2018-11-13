McGarvey-Black signs ABs Sevens contract

2018 breakthrough player Ngarohi McGarvey-Black has signed his All Blacks Sevens contract, crediting his whānau for their support.

The 21-year-old, who was a standout earlier this year, previously had his chance to play for NZ cut due to injury.

"I'm very humbled, if that's what they say. I just do what I do and play to the best of my ability. I came from humble beginnings in the valley [Ruatoki]. I am here to represent my family and people," says McGarvey-Black.

Five players signed contracts today including veteran Kurt Baker, who brings leadership to the squad.

The 30-year-old first played for NZ in 2008 and has some simple advice for young players like McGarvey-Black.

"The biggest challenge when you are younger is what do with your money. To be fair I don't tell them to do too much because I wasn't perfect," says Baker.

"I think it's awesome guys get paid to do something they love and we get to live in the Mount [Mount Maunganui]. It's a nice part of the country. I just keep driving into them that we are lucky and don't take it for granted."

"[Baker] is great value. He has a wealth of international Sevens knowledge, He brings this to the team. He's also smart with money. I not only see him as a player but also a teacher- he helps us on and off the field."

Today's signing will see Baker committed to the All Blacks Sevens though to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

"Our key focuses are Dubai and South Africa coming up, they are two important tournaments. This year is important in qualifying for the Olympics, we need to come in the top three and that's our key focus."

The side will remain in Tauranga for training until they depart for Dubai at the end of the month.