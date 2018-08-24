Massey University host Te Huinga Tauira 2018

The annual National Māori Students Conference, Te Huinga Tauira, kicked off at Massey University in Palmerston North yesterday.

Hundreds of Māori students from universities and polytechnics around the country gathered together for the four-day event.

During the event, students will engage in cultural, sporting and political activities that prompt discussion and raise awareness around issues concerning Māori students within their tertiary institutions and wider communities.

‘Ko wai au’ is the theme for this year’s hui.

The theme is a response to the national rise of environmental issues surrounding waterways, and mental health issues that are affecting people in all parts of the country.

The events that will take place during the four days have been designed to align with the universal health model, “Te Wheke” which incorporate taha tinana, whanaungatanga, mauri, mana ake, ha a koro ma a kui ma, whatumanawa, wairuatanga, hinengaro, and waiora.

Māori traditional games will be promoted, including Ki o Rahi and Tī Uru, which are actively being revitalised across the country.

Te Huinga Tauira is set to commence on Sunday, August 26.