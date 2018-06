Kelly-Ann Nikara of Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki has won a competition to present at the Zumba Instructors Network Convention in Florida this year.

Out of 700 participants, only six instructors are fortunate enough to earn a spot in the convention. Nikara was the 6th and final winner.

She will present a 15-minute master class in front of a panel of judges and will be the first New Zealander to attend the event.