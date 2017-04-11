Maōri weightlifters set new records in Bangkok

It's been a successful run for Māori athletes at the 2017 Youth World Weightlifting Championships in Bangkok. Kanah Andrews-Nahu and Benet Kumeroa have both set new national records for their divisions.

Kumeroa set out to raise new bars in Bangkok and accomplished just that breaking four New Zealand records.

“I was pretty happy I would have liked to have got six out of six but five out of six you know, I'm still pretty chuffed with that.”

The 16-year-old from Te Atihaunui-a-Pāpārangi has taken out the New Zealand Youth 94kg+ records, 133kg snatch, 156kg clean & jerk. He now ranks 12th best in the world for his division.

“Yeah training but you know, I don't think I could have done it without mum or dad.”

Benet’s father Chris Kumeroa says, “We were cheering for him here inside the ware but you could hear that echoing all the way from down home, we had a lot of family support and immediate and extended.”

Meanwhile, in the women's division, 16-year-old Kanah Andrews-Nahu of Ngāpuhi also set four national records, taking out the 81kg New Zealand youth and Junior Snatch records as well as the 179kg New Zealand Youth and Junior total records.

Chris says the months of hard work have paid off for the two mates who return home to NZ tomorrow with new accolades to their name.