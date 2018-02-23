Topic: Entertainment

Māori TV CEO defends network's decision to broadcast WWE

By Kawekōrero Reporters
  • Auckland

The broadcasting of WWE’s violent content has raised concerns around Māori Television’s purpose as a state channel. Critics question its cultural relevance and value for te reo Māori.

Keith Ikin, CEO of Māori Television told Kawekōrero, “We know that some of our whānau have little interest in te reo right now, but through this avenue, te reo Māori may reach communities and homes that have little interest in te reo Māori.”

When asked if he personally supports WWE on the channel, he says he supports catering to what the station's audience wants to see.

“I support those who want to watch the programmes on Māori Television, at the end of the day, they have the last say. They were foremost in discussions for this programme," says Akin.

Related stories: Entertainment

Latest Kawe Kōrero Episodes View all Episodes »

Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

No Video Extras found.

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community