Māori team takes online gaming title

The online Māori gaming team Beyond has claimed the 2016 Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Premiership by cleaning up rivals Slicer 3 - 1 in the final.

The victors, who possess two Māori players in their squad, claimed the final map with 250 kills to 101 handing them the coveted prize.

Their captain, Kainen Kini, known by his gaming name, Swiftazor, was elated at the victory saying it meant a lot to him and his teammates.

“Can’t really explain it but these guys played hell good. I wasn’t playing too well but it feels amazing, to be honest.” Kini said in an interview with Letsplay live Sky commentator Duane Mutu.

Six teams from across Aotearoa started their journey in a six-week tournament and were eliminated along the way by the eventual finalists. It is the first time that this competition has been available on television and is now recognised as a competitive sport.

Earlier in the night the New Zealand Breakers took on the Warriors in an entertaining pre-final match with the North Shore residents claiming bragging rights over their Penrose counterparts. The celebrity players included Manu Vatuvei, Alex Pledger, Ben Matulino and Derone Raukawa.