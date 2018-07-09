Māori swimmer wins supreme award

Tainui swimmer Lewis Clareburt won the supreme Swimmer of the Year award at the Swimming New Zealand Awards at the weekend.

He was also the recipient of the International Swimmer of the Year award.

It's been a very successful past 6 months for the 18-year-old who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in April. Earlier this month, he also made his mark at the New Zealand Open Swimming Champs.

There's no resting for Clareburt, who's off to compete overseas at the Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo next month.

"It’s a pretty high standard competition to be able to reach the standard to qualify," says Clareburt.

"There's countries the likes of Australia, America and Japan, who are probably the main competitors in the swimming world, so it'll be interesting to see how I match up against them.”