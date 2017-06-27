Māori presence amiss at America's Cup celebrations

Ngāti Whātua want more Māori involved in the next America's Cup after Emirates Team New Zealand beat America's Oracle in Bermuda.

It was all bells and cheers as Team New Zealand cruised to their third America's Cup victory.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says, “The excitement and the pride that we have as Aucklanders and that the America's Cup is now New Zealand's Cup.”

Māori presence was amiss at the celebrations in Auckland.

Ngāti Whātua ki Ōrākei spokesperson Taiaha Hawke told Te Kāea, “One of the reasons is because there is little Māori involvement.”

An issue he hopes to see changed if Auckland welcomes home the next America's Cup.

“Ngāti Whātua hopes to talk more with Emirates Team New Zealand about ways in which they can involve Māori in honour of the hopes and aspirations of Sir Peter Black and Sir Hugh Kawharu to see Māori included in the event,” Hawke adds.

This is Auckland City of Sails. A shared history Hawke hopes will be acknowledged in the Team New Zealand vessel in the next competition.

Taiaha Hawke says, “This too is a part of our culture, we are sailors.”