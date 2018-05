Te Puni Kōkiri and Netball Waitākere have partnered to host their first-ever Māori language Netball tournament in Auckland.

The inaugural Māori language sports event will take place at Netball Waitākere, Netball Centre, in Henderson.

Over 550 pupils from 60 primary, intermediate and secondary schools throughout Auckland will participate in 'Puni Reo Poitarawhiti'.

The aim is to socialise Māori language with netball fans.