Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Māori kayakers make finals at world champs in Portugal

By Online News - Rereātea

Pictured: Kayla Imrie (Te Whakatōhea)

Māori kayakers Lisa Carrington and Kayla Imrie have both made finals at the World Canoe Sprint Champs in Portugal. 

Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki's Lisa Carrington and Caitlyn Ryan have advanced straight into the A final of the K2 500. 

Carrington has also made it into the semi-finals of her speciality race, the K1 500.

Te Whakatōhea descendent Kayla Imrie was also successful in the K2 200 heat, finishing second alongside her partner Aimee Fisher.

The pair have advanced straight through to the final. 

