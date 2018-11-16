Māori daredevil riders centre stage

The 20th Big Boys Toys is underway in Auckland and Māori extreme sports riders Kingi Walters and Jed Mildon are taking centre stage, showing their skills to hundreds of enthusiasts.

Professional harley stunt rider Kingi Walters says he’s living his passion.

“I do it because I just need something like this in my life that keeps me on my feet,” says Walters, “And I've always enjoyed riding motorbikes."

Nicknamed 'Warrior' and BMX world record-holder for the first triple and quadruple back-flip, Jed Mildon is the only New Zealand rider in the international stunt spectacle, Nitro Circus.

Both say their Māori roots keep them grounded.

“Just Māori in general, we've got a lot of mana, we've got a lot of heart and just don't forget who you are and where you come from and be proud of that,” says Mildon.

“I think being Māori, doing this sport, you need aggression, you know what I mean? In a positive way, so, I feel that's where it helps me out,” says Walters.

Getting into motorcycle stunt riding is affordable according to Walters, with a new customised pit bike at only $1,300.

Enthusiasts can see the pair across several shows this weekend.