A number of Māori athletes are to compete today on day one of events at the Commonwealth Games.

Competing athletes include Ngāti Porou Squash player Joelle King who will compete in the open singles round of the squash event.

The Silver Ferns are also set to take on Uganda in match one of pool play in netball.

Swimmers Bronagh Ryan and Corey Main will also race in their respective semi-final races later tonight.