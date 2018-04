Sam Harrison (Ngāpuhi) will be heading into the Black Sticks match against Ghana today.

Swimmer Laticia-Leigh Transom (Ngāti Porou) will take to the water in the next hour in the stadium.

It's also a big night ahead for Corey Main (Ngāti Porou). He'll vie for a medal in the final of the 100m backstroke.

Lawn bowler Shannon McIlroy (Ngāti Porou) will play his first match today and para-athlete Holly Robinson (Ngāi Tahu) will address the media today.