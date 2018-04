Rereātea takes a look at what New Zealand's Māori athletes will be competing in today at the Commonwealth Games.

The Black Ferns Sevens team will take on Kenya.

In addition, the Tall Ferns basketball squad face Australia in the semi-final.

On the squash courts, Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy will play against England in the doubles quarterfinals.

King will play again later in the mixed semifinal match.