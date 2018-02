Squash New Zealand are announcing their team heading to the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.

Two top Māori athletes expected to be named in the Squash squad are Ngāti Porou's Joelle King and Te Ati Awa's Amanda Murphy.

Other Māori athletes also expected to head to the Games are World Bowls champion Shannon Milcroy, Ngāi Tahu's Para-athlete Holly Robinson and champion Māori swimmer Latricia-Leigh Transom.

More on today's announcement will be on Te Kāea later today.