Topic: Commonwealth Games

Māori athletes in action on the Gold Coast

By James Perry, Te Kāea
  • Australia

Māori athletes in action today included Shannon McIlroy, who was looking to get his medal hopes back on track after his loss yesterday in lawn bowls.

Today he faced India's Krishna Xalxo in round five of the men's singles competition, winning 21-0.

He will face an as-yet unnamed opponent tomorrow in the quarter finals.

Women's Squash pair Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy were also looking to get their medal quest restarted today when they took on the Australian pairing of Sarah Caldwell and Christine Nunn. 

King and Landers-Murphy emerged victorious two games to nil. 

King returned to the court shortly after with Paul Coll in Pool A of the mixed doubles, where they defeated their Maltese opposition, 2-0.

In the boxing ring, Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuhi and Tainui fighter Tasmyn Benney faced Northern Irishwomen Kristina O'Hara in the semi-final of the womens 45-48kg division.

Although Benney was beaten by O'Hara, due to Commonwealth Games rules where there are no bouts for third place and Benney automatically received a Bronze medal. 

