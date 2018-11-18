Topic: Rugby

Māori All Blacks salute Chilean fans

By Taroi Black
  • Auckland

Chile were left scoreless against the might of the Māori All Blacks.  Captain Ash Dixon says, "No disrespect to the opposition but it was all about us today".    

The 30-year-old who wowed in front of a "record crowd" in Las Condes also told Te Kāea that going away with three wins in a row is a "happy end" to the team's 2018 world tour campaign.  

Highlights:

No. 7 Mitch Karpik led the Māori AB's team with three tries. 

Opening try scorer, Bryn Hall found his second at 32 minutes with Josh Ioane also converting two tries. 

Otere Black finished on a high in the tour, converting 7/8 points. 

Response from coach:

Coach Clayton McMillan says there's much to take from the game for the team moving into 2019.

"It wasn't always pretty but when we held onto the ball enough opportunities arose.  It was nice to score some tries and just a nice game for Chilean rugby.  It was a great crowd, a great field and we were really happy to bring the Māori All Black brand to this part of the world."  

