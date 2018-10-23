Māori All Blacks named for international tour

The Māori All Blacks squad, who are set to travel to Chicago, USA next month, have been named with 10 debutants amongst the 28-strong squad.

Māori All Blacks Head Coach Clayton McMillian said that despite the difficulty of the selection process it was exciting to see some players named for All Blacks duty in Japan.

“Some of these debutants have had incredibly strong seasons with their provinces in Mitre 10 Cup, and their Super Rugby clubs, so we are excited to see what they will bring to this tour.”

McMillan also says the team is excited to be returning to Chicago for a second time to play USA and knows they will be the biggest challenge on the tour.

“Rugby has been growing in all three countries, so there is an element of the unknown which is always hard to predict.”

The squad is set to meet up in the Bay of Plenty prior to their departure from Auckland on Sunday 28 October.

Read More:

The 2018 Māori All Blacks squad is as follows:

FORWARDS



Front Row

Chris Eves (Waikato / Tainui North) - Harbour

Tyrel Lomax (Ngāi Tuhoe / Muaupoko) - Tasman

Ben May (Ngāti Maniapoto / Waikato) - Hawke’s Bay

Marcel Renata (Ngāti Whanaunga / Ngāi Takoto) - Auckland

Ross Wright (Ngāti Whātua / Ngāti Porou) - Northland

Hookers

Robbie Abel * (Ngāti Wai, Waikato-Tainui, Ngāti Hine) - Auckland

Ash Dixon (C) (Ngāti Tahinga) - Hawke’s Bay

Locks

Jackson Hemopo (Tuhourangi / Ngāti Wāhiao / Ngāi Tahu / Ngāti Rangi / Ngāti Apa ki te Ra To) - Manawatū

Pari Pari Parkinson * (Te Whānau a Apanui) - Tasman

Isaia Walker-Leawere * (Ngāti Porou) - Wellington

Loose Forwards

Billy Harmon * (Ngāi Tahu) - Canterbury

Akira Ioane (Ngāpuhi / Te Whānau a Apanui) - Auckland

Mitchell Karpik * (Rongomaiwahine / Ngāti Kahungunu) - Bay of Plenty

Hoani Matenga * (Rangitāne / Te Whānau a Apanui) - Bay of Plenty

Reed Prinsep (Te Rarawa) - Canterbury

BACKS



Halfbacks

Bryn Hall (Ngāti Ranginui) North Harbour

Jonathan Ruru (Ngāti Kahungunu / Rongomaiwahine) - Auckland

Brad Weber (Ngāti Porou) - Hawke’s Bay