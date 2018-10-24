Māori All Blacks go marae styles

This afternoon the Māori All Blacks assembled in Tauranga Moana ahead of their three match tour.

“It’s about whakawhanaungatanga, it’s about getting to know each other on a deeper leave and making those connections,” says McMillan

Former NZ Māori player and Tauranga local Matua Parkinson also attended the formal welcoming

“Great to see him welcome the boys onto the marae, very proud member of the Maori All Blacks and a very proud member of this marae and local club Rangataua,” says McMillan

Today players who have completed their Mitre 10 Cup duty with their provinces assembled at Maungatapu Marae.

The team will be based in Tauranga for the rest of the week until their departure for Auckland, and then Chicago on Sunday.

This week the side will prepare to face the USA Eagles

“They are very strong, organised opposition. They’ve had the benefit of playing a number of test matches.”

Players involved in the Mitre 10 Cup finals will join the squad in Auckland on Sunday.